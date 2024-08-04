Louis d'Or 1786 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place October 22, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (8) VF (8) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (3)

Hess Divo (1)

iBelgica (1)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (5)

MDC Monaco (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (2)