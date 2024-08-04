France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1786 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Montpellier
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 284,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Montpellier
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place October 22, 2021.
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
875 $
Price in auction currency 780 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 15, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
