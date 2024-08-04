Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1786 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Montpellier

Obverse Louis d'Or 1786 N Montpellier - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1786 N Montpellier - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 284,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Montpellier
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place October 22, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (2)
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
875 $
Price in auction currency 780 CHF
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction cgb.fr - September 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction iBelgica - June 8, 2022
Seller iBelgica
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Heritage - May 10, 2018
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Heritage - May 10, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Heritage - June 15, 2017
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Heritage - June 15, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date June 15, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 17, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction iNumis - March 12, 2013
Seller iNumis
Date March 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Jean ELSEN - March 16, 2012
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 16, 2012
Condition No grade
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1786 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search