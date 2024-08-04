France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1787 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Montpellier
Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 44,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1787
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Montpellier
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697627 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- cgb.fr (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
658 $
Price in auction currency 610 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
549 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
