France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1787 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Montpellier

Obverse Louis d'Or 1787 N Montpellier - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1787 N Montpellier - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 44,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Montpellier
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697627 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
France Louis d'Or 1787 N at auction cgb.fr - September 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
658 $
Price in auction currency 610 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1787 N at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
549 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1787 N at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 N at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 N at auction Soler y Llach - July 11, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 N at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 N at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

