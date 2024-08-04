Louis d'Or 1787 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697627 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 7, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (5) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (1)