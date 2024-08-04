Louis d'Or 1788 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 703 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 22, 2012.

Сondition VF (2) F (1)