Louis d'Or 1788 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Montpellier
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 29,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1788
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Montpellier
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 703 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 22, 2012.
