France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1788 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Montpellier

Obverse Louis d'Or 1788 N Montpellier - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1788 N Montpellier - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 29,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Montpellier
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 703 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 22, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
France Louis d'Or 1788 N at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1788 N at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1788 N at auction UBS - January 26, 2004
Seller UBS
Date January 26, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

