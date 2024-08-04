France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1789 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Montpellier
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 17,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1789
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Montpellier
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 704 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 91,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2017.
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
489 $
Price in auction currency 460 CHF
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
