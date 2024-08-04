Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1789 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Montpellier

Obverse Louis d'Or 1789 N Montpellier - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1789 N Montpellier - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Numismatik Lanz München

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 17,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Montpellier
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 704 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 91,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
France Louis d'Or 1789 N at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
489 $
Price in auction currency 460 CHF
France Louis d'Or 1789 N at auction VINCHON - May 30, 2017
Seller VINCHON
Date May 30, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
614 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1789 N at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1789 N at auction Lanz München - June 6, 2016
Seller Lanz München
Date June 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

