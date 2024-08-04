Louis d'Or 1789 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 704 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 91,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) F (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)