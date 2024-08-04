France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1791 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Montpellier
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,389
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1791
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Montpellier
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1791 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 849 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place November 15, 2019.
Сondition
