Louis d'Or 1787 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30247 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 11, 2015.

