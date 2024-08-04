France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1787 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Nantes
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 221,101
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1787
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Nantes
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30247 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 11, 2015.
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
747 $
Price in auction currency 688 EUR
