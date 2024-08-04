Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1787 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Nantes

Obverse Louis d'Or 1787 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1787 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Olivier Goujon Numismatique

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 221,101

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Nantes
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30247 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 11, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (2)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Olivier Goujon (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • WAG (1)
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - March 22, 2024
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
747 $
Price in auction currency 688 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
556 $
Price in auction currency 510 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - April 7, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Olivier Goujon - April 2, 2022
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction cgb.fr - June 18, 2014
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 T at auction Auctiones - June 15, 2014
Seller Auctiones
Date June 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1787 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search