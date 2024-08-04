Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1789 R. Orléans (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Orléans

Obverse Louis d'Or 1789 R Orléans - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1789 R Orléans - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Orleans
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark R. Orléans. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Orleans Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6594 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Hess Divo / Künker (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • UBS (1)
France Louis d'Or 1789 R at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 20, 2020
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1789 R at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
626 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1789 R at auction Hess Divo / Künker - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 R at auction UBS - September 14, 1998
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 1998
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

