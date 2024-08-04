Louis d'Or 1789 R. Orléans (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark R. Orléans. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Orleans Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6594 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) VF (2) F (1)