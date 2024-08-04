France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1789 R. Orléans (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Orléans
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1789
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Orleans
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark R. Orléans. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Orleans Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6594 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
- Hess Divo / Künker (1)
- Künker (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
626 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
