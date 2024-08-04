France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1785 T "Type 1785-1792". Nantes (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Nantes
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1785
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Nantes
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1785 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
