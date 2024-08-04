Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1785 T "Type 1785-1792". Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Nantes

Obverse Louis d'Or 1785 T "Type 1785-1792" Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1785 T "Type 1785-1792" Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Nantes
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1785 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France Louis d'Or 1785 T at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

