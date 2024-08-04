Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1788 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Nantes

Obverse Louis d'Or 1788 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1788 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: cgb.fr

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Nantes
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.

France Louis d'Or 1788 T at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1828 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1788 T at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

