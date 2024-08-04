France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1788 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Nantes
Photo by: cgb.fr
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1788
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Nantes
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- cgb.fr (1)
- VINCHON (1)
