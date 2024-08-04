Louis d'Or 1788 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)