Louis d'Or 1789 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,145. Bidding took place February 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (4) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)