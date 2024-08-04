Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1789 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Nantes

Obverse Louis d'Or 1789 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1789 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 59,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Nantes
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,145. Bidding took place February 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
France Louis d'Or 1789 T at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1102 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1789 T at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
997 $
Price in auction currency 840 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1789 T at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price

France Louis d'Or 1789 T at auction Künker - August 28, 2013
Seller Künker
Date August 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

France Louis d'Or 1789 T at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price

France Louis d'Or 1789 T at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

France Louis d'Or 1789 T at auction cgb.fr - February 9, 2012
Seller cgb.fr
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

France Louis d'Or 1789 T at auction Jean ELSEN - September 9, 2011
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 9, 2011
Condition No grade
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1789 T at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

