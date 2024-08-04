France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1789 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Nantes
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 59,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1789
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Nantes
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,145. Bidding took place February 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- cgb.fr (3)
- Grün (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1102 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search