Louis d'Or 1790 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Nantes
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 22,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1790
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Nantes
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1790 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30776 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
