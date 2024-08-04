Louis d'Or 1790 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1790 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30776 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

