France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1792 W "Type 1785-1792". Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lille

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,983

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1792 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France Louis d'Or 1792 W at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

