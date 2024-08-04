Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1788 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lille

Obverse Louis d'Or 1788 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1788 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 174,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 630. Bidding took place October 21, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
France Louis d'Or 1788 W at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
France Louis d'Or 1788 W at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
699 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1788 W at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 W at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 W at auction HAYNAULT - April 28, 2020
Seller HAYNAULT
Date April 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 W at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
France Louis d'Or 1788 W at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 W at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 W at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 W at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 W at auction Auctiones - March 18, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date March 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1788 W at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
France Louis d'Or 1788 W at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 10, 2017
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 W at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1788 W at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 W at auction iNumis - October 19, 2012
Seller iNumis
Date October 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 W at auction iNumis - October 21, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date October 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 W at auction Künker - March 9, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 W at auction Spink - November 25, 2009
Seller Spink
Date November 25, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France Louis d'Or 1788 W at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1788 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search