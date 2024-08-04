France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1788 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 174,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1788
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 630. Bidding took place October 21, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
699 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HAYNAULT
Date April 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date October 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date October 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
