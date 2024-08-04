Louis d'Or 1788 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 630. Bidding took place October 21, 2011.

Сondition AU (4) XF (6) VF (8) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)