France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1789 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 104,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1789
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the Nomisma Aste auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1178 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date December 13, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date November 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date March 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
