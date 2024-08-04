Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1789 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lille

Obverse Louis d'Or 1789 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1789 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 104,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the Nomisma Aste auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 22, 2022.

France Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
France Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction cgb.fr - June 6, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1178 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Nihon - December 13, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date December 13, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Olivier Goujon - November 17, 2020
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date November 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 17, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 17, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Auctiones - March 18, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date March 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 9, 2018
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Felzmann - August 29, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date August 29, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Felzmann - May 11, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date May 11, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Felzmann - March 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date March 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

