Louis d'Or 1789 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the Nomisma Aste auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 22, 2022.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (4) XF (9) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (2)

