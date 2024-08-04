Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1790 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lille

Obverse Louis d'Or 1790 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1790 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Maître Wattebled

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 133,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1790 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 541 sold at the Maître Wattebled auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
France Louis d'Or 1790 W at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

