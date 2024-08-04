France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1791 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,562
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1791
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1791 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1080 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 11, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Jean ELSEN (1)
