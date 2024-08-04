Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1774 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Louis d'Or 1774 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1774 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,158 g
  • Pure gold (0,2405 oz) 7,4809 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1774 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.

France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
3859 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction VINCHON - May 23, 2024
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
7036 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - December 19, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - October 23, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Giquello & Associés - December 5, 2022
Seller Giquello & Associés
Date December 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - April 7, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date April 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction VINCHON - June 23, 2021
Seller VINCHON
Date June 23, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction V. GADOURY - May 14, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

