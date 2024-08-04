France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1774 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,158 g
- Pure gold (0,2405 oz) 7,4809 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1774
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1774 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
3859 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
7036 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
