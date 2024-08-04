Louis d'Or 1774 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1774 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (13) XF (21) F (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (5) XF40 (2) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (6) NGC (8) GENI (1)

