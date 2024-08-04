France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1783 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: UBS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,14 g
- Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 90,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1783
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1783 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99127 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
