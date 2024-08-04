Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1783 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Louis d'Or 1783 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1783 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 90,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1783 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99127 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • UBS (1)
France Louis d'Or 1783 A at auction Heritage - January 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
France Louis d'Or 1783 A at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1783 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search