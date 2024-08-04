Louis d'Or 1783 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1783 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99127 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)