Louis d'Or 1782 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: La Rochelle
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,14 g
- Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,863
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1782
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint La Rochelle
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1782 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3052 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
