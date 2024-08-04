Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1782 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: La Rochelle

Obverse Louis d'Or 1782 H La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1782 H La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,863

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint La Rochelle
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1782 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3052 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
France Louis d'Or 1782 H at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1782 H at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
3140 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

