Louis d'Or 1782 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1782 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3052 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition XF (2)