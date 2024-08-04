Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1781 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Montpellier

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,116

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Montpellier
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1781 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12886 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 661. Bidding took place September 22, 2005.

France Louis d'Or 1781 N at auction Heritage - September 23, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date September 23, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

