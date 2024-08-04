France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1781 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Montpellier
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,14 g
- Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,116
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1781
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Montpellier
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1781 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12886 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 661. Bidding took place September 22, 2005.
Сondition
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
