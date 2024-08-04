Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1781 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: La Rochelle

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,325

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint La Rochelle
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1781 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the Muizon – Rieunier auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place November 21, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Muizon – Rieunier (1)
France Louis d'Or 1781 H at auction Muizon – Rieunier - November 21, 2014
Seller Muizon – Rieunier
Date November 21, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1781 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search