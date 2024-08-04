Louis d'Or 1781 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1781 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the Muizon – Rieunier auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place November 21, 2014.

Сondition No grade (1)