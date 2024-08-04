France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1780 R. Orléans (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Orléans
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,14 g
- Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1780
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Orleans
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
