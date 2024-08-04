Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1779 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: La Rochelle

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,880

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint La Rochelle
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1779 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place December 19, 2023.

France Louis d'Or 1779 H at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - December 19, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

