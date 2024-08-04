Louis d'Or 1779 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1779 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 947 sold at the Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito auction for EUR 37. Bidding took place May 18, 2013.

Сondition XF (1)