Louis d'Or 1779 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,14 g
- Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,899
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1779
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1779 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 947 sold at the Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito auction for EUR 37. Bidding took place May 18, 2013.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
