Louis d'Or 1777 L. Bayonne (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1777 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1773 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 12, 2015.

Сondition XF (1)