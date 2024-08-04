France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1777 L. Bayonne (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Bayonne
Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,14 g
- Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 813
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1777
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Bayonne
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1777 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1773 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 12, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Jean ELSEN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search