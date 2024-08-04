Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1777 L. Bayonne (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Bayonne

Obverse Louis d'Or 1777 L Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1777 L Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 813

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Bayonne
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1777 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1773 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
France Louis d'Or 1777 L at auction Jean ELSEN - June 12, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

