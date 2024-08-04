Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1777 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Louis d'Or 1777 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1777 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: cgb.fr

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 104,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1777 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 765526 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 4,320. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • cgb.fr (3)
France Louis d'Or 1777 A at auction Auctiones - March 17, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1187 $
Price in auction currency 1050 CHF
France Louis d'Or 1777 A at auction cgb.fr - September 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
4299 $
Price in auction currency 4320 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1777 A at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1777 A at auction cgb.fr - April 24, 2013
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1777 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search