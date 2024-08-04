France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1777 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: cgb.fr
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,14 g
- Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 104,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1777
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1777 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 765526 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 4,320. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1187 $
Price in auction currency 1050 CHF
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
4299 $
Price in auction currency 4320 EUR
