France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1777 &. Aix-en-Provence (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Aix-en-Provence

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 13,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Aix-en-Provence
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

