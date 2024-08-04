Louis d'Or 1776 L. Bayonne (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1776 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 2,520. Bidding took place May 16, 2014.

Сondition VF (1) No grade (1)