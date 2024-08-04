Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1776 L. Bayonne (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Bayonne

Obverse Louis d'Or 1776 L Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1776 L Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 11,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Bayonne
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1776 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 2,520. Bidding took place May 16, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
France Louis d'Or 1776 L at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2473 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1776 L at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

