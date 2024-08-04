Louis d'Or 1776 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1776 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Münzen und Medaillen AG Basel auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 3, 2004.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1)