France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1776 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: La Rochelle

Obverse Louis d'Or 1776 H La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1776 H La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Münzen und Medaillen AG Basel

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,443

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint La Rochelle
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1776 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Münzen und Medaillen AG Basel auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 3, 2004.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • NumisCorner (1)
France Louis d'Or 1776 H at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
1822 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1776 H at auction M&M AG, CH - October 3, 2004
Seller M&M AG, CH
Date October 3, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

