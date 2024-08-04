Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1776 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Louis d'Or 1776 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1776 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 133,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1776 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 21, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Künker (1)
France Louis d'Or 1776 A at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1884 $
Price in auction currency 1670 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1776 A at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
2475 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1776 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1776 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 21, 2013
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 21, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1776 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

