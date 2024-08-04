France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1776 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,14 g
- Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 133,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1776
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1776 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 21, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- cgb.fr (2)
- Künker (1)
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1884 $
Price in auction currency 1670 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
2475 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 21, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
