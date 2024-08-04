Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1775 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lille

Obverse Louis d'Or 1775 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1775 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: ICE Auction Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 91,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1775 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place June 3, 2014.

France Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction cgb.fr - September 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2374 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction Giquello & Associés - December 5, 2022
Seller Giquello & Associés
Date December 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2932 $
Price in auction currency 2781 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction V. GADOURY - May 14, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction VINCHON - October 20, 2020
Seller VINCHON
Date October 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction New York Sale - January 15, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction V. GADOURY - June 20, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction VINCHON - June 5, 2019
Seller VINCHON
Date June 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction iNumis - June 2, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date June 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction iNumis - June 3, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date June 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction Creusy Numismatique - March 6, 2014
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date March 6, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction Creusy Numismatique - December 5, 2013
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date December 5, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction Palombo - November 27, 2011
Seller Palombo
Date November 27, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction ICE - February 18, 2011
Seller ICE
Date February 18, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

