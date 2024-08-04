France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1775 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,14 g
- Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 91,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1775
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1775 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place June 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2374 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Giquello & Associés
Date December 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2932 $
Price in auction currency 2781 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VINCHON
Date October 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date March 6, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 27, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
