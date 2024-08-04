France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1775 L. Bayonne (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Bayonne
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,14 g
- Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 24,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1775
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Bayonne
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1775 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2469 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
4547 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search