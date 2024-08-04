Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1775 L. Bayonne (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Bayonne

Obverse Louis d'Or 1775 L Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1775 L Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 24,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Bayonne
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1775 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2469 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
France Louis d'Or 1775 L at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
4547 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1775 L at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
3194 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1775 L at auction Jean ELSEN - March 11, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 L at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

