Louis d'Or 1775 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1775 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Giquello & Associés auction for EUR 18,960. Bidding took place December 5, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) PL (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (3)