France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1775 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: La Rochelle
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1775 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Giquello & Associés auction for EUR 18,960. Bidding took place December 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Giquello & Associés (1)
- Heritage (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
17756 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Seller Giquello & Associés
Date December 5, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
19988 $
Price in auction currency 18960 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search