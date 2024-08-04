Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1775 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: La Rochelle

Obverse Louis d'Or 1775 H La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1775 H La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Giquello & Associés

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,315

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint La Rochelle
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1775 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Giquello & Associés auction for EUR 18,960. Bidding took place December 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Giquello & Associés (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France Louis d'Or 1775 H at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
17756 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1775 H at auction Giquello & Associés - December 5, 2022
Seller Giquello & Associés
Date December 5, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
19988 $
Price in auction currency 18960 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1775 H at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 H at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 H at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 H at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

