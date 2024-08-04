France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1775 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,14 g
- Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 221,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1775
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1775 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1688 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 29, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
668 $
Price in auction currency 620 CHF
