France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1775 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Louis d'Or 1775 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1775 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 221,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1775 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

France Louis d'Or 1775 A at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1688 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1775 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 28, 2015
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 A at auction Chaponnière - November 29, 2012
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 29, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
668 $
Price in auction currency 620 CHF
France Louis d'Or 1775 A at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1775 A at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

