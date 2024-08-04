Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1775 &. Aix-en-Provence (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Aix-en-Provence

Obverse Louis d'Or 1775 & Aix-en-Provence - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1775 & Aix-en-Provence - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 37,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Aix-en-Provence
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1775 with mark &. Aix-en-Provence. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Aix-en-Provence Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1382 sold at the Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place November 24, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numis.be (1)
France Louis d'Or 1775 & at auction Numis.be - November 24, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1775 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search