Louis d'Or 1775 &. Aix-en-Provence (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1775 with mark &. Aix-en-Provence. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Aix-en-Provence Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1382 sold at the Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place November 24, 2012.

Сondition XF (1)