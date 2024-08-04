France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1775 &. Aix-en-Provence (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Aix-en-Provence
Photo by: Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,14 g
- Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 37,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1775
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Aix-en-Provence
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1775 with mark &. Aix-en-Provence. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Aix-en-Provence Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1382 sold at the Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place November 24, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Numis.be (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search