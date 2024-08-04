France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1774 A "Type 1774-1785". Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,14 g
- Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 490,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1774
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1774 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1725 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
7375 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2966 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 18, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date October 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
