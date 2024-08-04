Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1774 A "Type 1774-1785". Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Louis d'Or 1774 A "Type 1774-1785" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1774 A "Type 1774-1785" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 490,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1774 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1725 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (2)
  • Florange (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • VINCHON (2)
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
7375 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2966 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction cgb.fr - June 6, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Heritage - February 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction VINCHON - June 23, 2021
Seller VINCHON
Date June 23, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Heritage - June 18, 2020
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Heritage - June 18, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date June 18, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction VINCHON - May 30, 2017
Seller VINCHON
Date May 30, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Chaponnière - November 22, 2016
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 11, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction iNumis - October 13, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date October 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Creusy Numismatique - May 20, 2014
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date May 20, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Creusy Numismatique - December 5, 2013
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date December 5, 2013
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction SINCONA - May 25, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date May 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 24, 2011
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Künker - March 9, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1774 A at auction Spink - September 30, 2009
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1774 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search