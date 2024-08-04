Louis d'Or 1790 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1790 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2021.

Сondition VF (2)