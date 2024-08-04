France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1790 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 164,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1790
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1790 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
