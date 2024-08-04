Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1790 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Louis d'Or 1790 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1790 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 164,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1790 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Florange (1)
France Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1717 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Dorotheum - May 18, 2017
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1790 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search