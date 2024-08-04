Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1789 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Louis d'Or 1789 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1789 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
575 $
Price in auction currency 575 USD
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction cgb.fr - September 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction Nihon - July 12, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction VINCHON - June 5, 2019
Seller VINCHON
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction SINCONA - May 29, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date May 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 A at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1789 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search