France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1789 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1789
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
575 $
Price in auction currency 575 USD
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
