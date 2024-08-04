Louis d'Or 1788 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 854549 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (1)