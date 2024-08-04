France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1788 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Rouen
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 30,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1788
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 854549 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
867 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
708 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search