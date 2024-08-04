Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1788 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Rouen

Obverse Louis d'Or 1788 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1788 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 30,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 854549 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
France Louis d'Or 1788 B at auction cgb.fr - December 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
867 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1788 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
708 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1788 B at auction Baldwin's - September 28, 2016
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1788 B at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

