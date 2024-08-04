Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1788 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Louis d'Or 1788 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1788 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 837,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

France Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1485 $
Price in auction currency 220000 JPY
France Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction Thomas Numismatics - September 21, 2023
Seller Thomas Numismatics
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 9, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 9, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction CNG - October 7, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT - July 2, 2022
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction Heritage - February 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction cgb.fr - January 25, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction Olivier Goujon - November 17, 2020
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date November 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction iNumis - October 6, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date October 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction cgb.fr - March 10, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1788 A at auction Hess Divo - December 3, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

