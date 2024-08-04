France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1788 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 837,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1788
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1485 $
Price in auction currency 220000 JPY
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date November 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
