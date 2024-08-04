France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1787 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 304,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1787
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30697 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,087. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date December 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Eeckhout
Date November 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
