Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1787 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lille

Obverse Louis d'Or 1787 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1787 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 304,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30697 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,087. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (1)
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1022 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction Künker - May 21, 2015
Seller Künker
Date May 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction Spink - December 16, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction Baldwin's - May 8, 2013
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction Eeckhout - November 11, 2011
Seller Eeckhout
Date November 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 W at auction Spink - March 29, 2006
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1787 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search