France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1787 R. Orléans (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Orléans
Photo by: cgb.fr
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1787
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Orleans
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark R. Orléans. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Orleans Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 481518 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 620. Bidding took place January 26, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- cgb.fr (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search