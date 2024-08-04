Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1787 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: La Rochelle

Obverse Louis d'Or 1787 H La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1787 H La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 65,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint La Rochelle
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Muizon – Rieunier auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place November 21, 2014.

France Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
642 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction cgb.fr - March 8, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction V. GADOURY - June 20, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2019
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction Numismática Leilões - March 20, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date March 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction Warin Global Investments - January 16, 2019
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction Warin Global Investments - November 13, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 13, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 1, 2018
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction Warin Global Investments - March 23, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date March 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction Muizon – Rieunier - November 21, 2014
Seller Muizon – Rieunier
Date November 21, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date March 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

