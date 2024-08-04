France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1787 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: La Rochelle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 65,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1787
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint La Rochelle
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Muizon – Rieunier auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place November 21, 2014.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
642 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date March 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Muizon – Rieunier
Date November 21, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
