France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1787 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Metz

Obverse Louis d'Or 1787 AA Metz - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1787 AA Metz - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Downies

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 119,365

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Metz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.

France Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1176 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Rapp - May 6, 2022
Seller Rapp
Date May 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction V. GADOURY - June 20, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 23, 2018
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Florange - May 25, 2018
Seller Florange
Date May 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Downies - May 24, 2018
Seller Downies
Date May 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Jean ELSEN - December 4, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 4, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 28, 2015
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date March 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - May 23, 2013
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date May 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Spink - July 22, 2003
Seller Spink
Date July 22, 2003
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

