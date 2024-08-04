Louis d'Or 1787 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)

France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 119,365
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1787
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Metz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1176 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 4, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date May 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
