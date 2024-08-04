Louis d'Or 1787 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.

