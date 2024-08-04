Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1787 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Louis d'Or 1787 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1787 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,926,791

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (210) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.

France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
617 $
Price in auction currency 550 CHF
France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
617 $
Price in auction currency 550 CHF
France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - December 19, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction cgb.fr - December 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction cgb.fr - October 24, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction Numis Poland - October 22, 2023
France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction Numis Poland - October 22, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction Aurea - October 7, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 A at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - September 30, 2023
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
