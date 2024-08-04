France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1787 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,926,791
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1787
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
617 $
Price in auction currency 550 CHF
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
