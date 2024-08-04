Louis d'Or 1787 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.

Сondition UNC (39) AU (46) XF (63) VF (48) F (5) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (10) MS61 (8) MS60 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (5) AU53 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) SP63 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (10) NGC (32)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (5)

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (3)

Aurea (3)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

BAC (16)

Beaussant Lefèvre (3)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (5)

cgb.fr (12)

Chaponnière (3)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (3)

DNW (1)

Dorotheum (2)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (4)

Frühwald (2)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (1)

HAYNAULT (2)

Heritage (33)

Heritage Eur (3)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (1)

iBelgica (2)

iNumis (5)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Katz (1)

Künker (20)

LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)

M&M AG, CH (1)

MDC Monaco (3)

Möller (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (5)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (9)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (3)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

VINCHON (6)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (4)

Warin Global Investments (3)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)