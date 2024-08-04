Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1786 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse Louis d'Or 1786 K Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1786 K Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 503,763

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1421 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Boule (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Corinphila (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Florange (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • MDC Monaco (4)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (4)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (4)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • VINCHON (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (3)
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1233 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1616 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Heritage - March 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction cgb.fr - August 3, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date August 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction cgb.fr - July 27, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Warin Global Investments - January 26, 2021
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
France Louis d'Or 1786 K at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1786 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search