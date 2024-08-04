Louis d'Or 1786 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1421 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2015.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (13) XF (25) VF (9) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (7) PCGS (7) ANACS (1)

