Louis d'Or 1786 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 503,763
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1421 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2015.
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1233 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1616 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
