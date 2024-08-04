Louis d'Or 1786 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 851. Bidding took place June 18, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (16) VF (31) F (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)

