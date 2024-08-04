France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1786 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Limoges
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 750,523
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Limoges
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 851. Bidding took place June 18, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1011 $
Price in auction currency 11000 NOK
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
865 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
