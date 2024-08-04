Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1786 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Limoges

Obverse Louis d'Or 1786 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1786 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 750,523

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Limoges
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 851. Bidding took place June 18, 2014.

France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1011 $
Price in auction currency 11000 NOK
France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
865 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 11, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Jean ELSEN - December 8, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction VINCHON - June 29, 2022
Seller VINCHON
Date June 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction iBelgica - June 8, 2022
Seller iBelgica
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Nihon - June 13, 2021
Seller Nihon
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 28, 2020
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Tauler & Fau - October 13, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction iNumis - October 6, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date October 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 30, 2020
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
France Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

