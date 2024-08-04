Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1786 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lyon

Obverse Louis d'Or 1786 D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1786 D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 899,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lyon
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32078 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,348. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

France Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 480 CHF
France Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
France Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - March 22, 2024
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Heritage - February 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction cgb.fr - October 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 11, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 11, 2021
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction VINCHON - June 23, 2021
Seller VINCHON
Date June 23, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

