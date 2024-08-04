France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1786 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lyon
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 899,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lyon
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32078 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,348. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 480 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
