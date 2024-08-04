Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1786 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Rouen

Obverse Louis d'Or 1786 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1786 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 418,848

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • cgb.fr (3)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • iNumis (6)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Numphil (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (1)
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
606 $
Price in auction currency 550 CHF
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - March 22, 2024
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction cgb.fr - September 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Chaponnière - May 21, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Spink - January 15, 2022
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Spink - January 15, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction London Coins - March 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Spink - December 13, 2020
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction V. GADOURY - June 20, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1786 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search