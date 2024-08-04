Louis d'Or 1786 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (19) VF (15) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)

