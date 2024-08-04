France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1786 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Rouen
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 418,848
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
