Louis d'Or 1786 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 29, 2017.

