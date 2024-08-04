France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1786 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Metz
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 597,170
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Metz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 29, 2017.
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
719 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date July 5, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 4, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
