Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1786 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Metz

Obverse Louis d'Or 1786 AA Metz - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1786 AA Metz - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 597,170

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Metz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 29, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • cgb.fr (6)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Felzmann (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • iNumis (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (4)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VINCHON (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction VINCHON - May 23, 2024
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
719 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - December 19, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction cgb.fr - December 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction Jean ELSEN - March 17, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction Heritage - March 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction Spink - July 19, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction Warin Global Investments - July 5, 2021
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date July 5, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction Jean ELSEN - June 4, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 4, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1786 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search